Defiant Mo Farah has hit back at questioning of his legacy by accusing some sections of the media of unfairly tarnishing his historic achievements in distance running.

Farah missed out on gold on his farewell race at a major competition when he finished second in the 5,000m at the World Championships in London on Saturday but will retire from the track later this month with four Olympic and six world titles.

The 34-year-old Briton has faced scrutiny of his relationship with coach Alberto Salazar, who has been investigated by American anti-doping authorities but has denied any wrongdoing.

“You can write what you like. The fact is I’ve achieved what I have from hard work and dedication; putting my balls on the line, year after year and delivering for my country,” Farah said.

“If I’ve crossed the line, if Alberto’s crossed the line, why bring it up year after year, making it into headlines? I’ve achieved what I have achieved. You’re trying to destroy it.”

Farah’s silver medal came on a dramatic penultimate night at the London Stadium, with fellow great Usain Bolt pulling up injured in his last ever race as Britain’s 4x100m relay team stormed to gold.

Farah is set to switch focus to running marathons next but hinted that he could act as a mentor for emerging British athletes.

“It’s about not thinking selfishly, not thinking financially,” he added. “If we love the sport, you try to help others and I believe the knowledge and what I’ve learned over the years, I can contribute towards the younger kids and make a difference.”

