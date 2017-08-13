Helen Cahill

Asda is set to report a bump in sales this week after three years of dismal quarterly figures.

The grocer, which has been losing market share to German discounters Aldi and Lidl, is likely to report sales growth of between one and two per cent on a like-for-like basis, according to the Telegraph.

The business has been hit with 12 quarters of falling sales, and last year reported a 7.5 per cent sales slide.

The Walmart-owned supermarket has been slow to respond to the threat posed by its nimble German rivals, which have been relentlessly bringing down prices.

However, Sean Clarke, who became Asda's chief executive in June last year, has cut prices to win back customers and has been simplifying the supermarket's range.

In a bid to trim costs, Asda has said it will cut hundreds of jobs in under-performing stores as automation and the rise of online shopping reduce the requirement for shop-floor staff.

Last year, Asda's pre-tax profits fell 19 per cent to £791.7m, and sales dropped from £22.3bn to £21.6bn.