Lynsey Barber

The cost of commuting is set to rise - and this week we find out by exactly how much.

The annual increase in the cost of many tickets which comes into effect from January 2018 is pegged against inflation, specifically the retail price index (RPI), a figure which is due to be released this week.

This rise affects around 40 per cent of fares, including season tickets for most commuters.

Read more: TfL is working on plans to bring 4G mobile signal to the Tube from 2019

That figure, due to be released on Tuesday, is expected to come in at 3.5 per cent, the highest it's been in that single month for six years.

That would mean the biggest rise in fares for three years, taking into account changes to the way fares are calculated, and well ahead of wages.

The budget busting increase will add more than £100 to many commuters' journeys.

Read more: Southwark Tube station faces demolition and these architects are not happy

An annual season ticket from Brighton to Victoria would rise by £146 per year if the inflation figure comes in as forecast, rising to £5962.

And a Woking to Waterloo route would cost £3246 - a rise of £110.

Wages are rising well behind the increase in the cost of goods, resulting in real wages falling. In July earnings grew by two per cent, while inflation was at 2.6 per cent.

The last time fares rose by 3.5 per cent was in 2015, when it was calculated on RPI inflation plus one per cent. This year fares rose 1.9 per cent and in 2016 fares rose by just one per cent, the second lowest rate in nearly two decades.