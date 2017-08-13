FTSE 100 7309.96 -1.08%
Sunday 13 August 2017 1:14pm

Theresa May condemns racism after far-right protests in Charlottesville end in violence

 
Helen Cahill
Violent Clashes Erupt at 'Unite The Right' Rally In Charlottesville
The rally ended in violence (Source: Getty)

Theresa May has condemned racism after white supremacists took to the streets of Charlottesville in the US yesterday.

Neo-Nazi protests ended in violence after a car ran into anti-racist activists, killing one women and injuring several more.

Donald Trump has faced fierce criticism for not directly speaking out against the white supremacist protesters of the "Unite the Right" rally.

Commentators have said his response to the protesters was telling for a US President who often makes targeted attacks against those his disagrees with on Twitter.

Instead, Trump condemned hate "on many sides" and tweeted:

This morning, the UK Prime Minister took a different approach, saying in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with #Charlottesville. The UK stands with the US against racism, hatred and violence."

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, waded into the debate this afternoon, and took a more open stand against the protesters than her father, tweeting:

