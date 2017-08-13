FTSE 100 7309.96 -1.08%
Jacob Rees-Mogg is reportedly considering a bid to become Tory leader

 
Helen Cahill
The MP lost out to Nicky Morgan in the race to become chair of the Treasury select committee (Source: Getty)

Conservative MP and rising Instagram star Jacob Rees-Mogg is reportedly considering a bid to become Tory leader.

Rees-Mogg, who is aligned with the Leave wing of the Tory party, has apparently floated the idea with friends, according to the Times.

He previously did not see himself as a "serious" candidate, the report said, but is now considering his chances.

Rees-Mogg lost out to Nicky Morgan in a parliamentary vote to become the head of the influential Treasury select committee. However, he remains popular within the party; he came second in a recent poll of party members by Conservative Home on who should be the next Tory leader.

The father of six would likely face Brexit secretary David Davis in a race for the Conservative crown. The Brexiteer is the top choice among party members, with close to one in five naming him as their prefered candidate in Conservative Home's poll.

But Rees-Mogg has benefited from a surprising surge in social media support over the past few months. A fan group called "Moggmentum" has sprung up backing him to become leader; one crazed fan even got a "Moggmentum" tattoo to show his loyalty.

Rees-Mogg has also become hugely popular on Instagram. The MP for North East Somerset set up an account on the photo-sharing website, more usually associated with celebrities and fashionistas, three months ago. His account already has close to 41,000 followers.


Rees-Mogg is already popular on Instagram (Source: Instagram)

