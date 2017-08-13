Lynsey Barber

Stargazers have been treated to a delightful display, as the Perseid meteor shower appeared in skies overnight.

The annual display has been seen since the end of July, but it hit its peak on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with as many as 100 meteors per hour visible across clear skies.

The clouds cleared across many areas of the UK to give astronomy fans a glimpse of the stunning shower, and the spectacle was also visible across Europe.

Take a look at pictures in the gallery below.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

What are the Perseids?

The Perseids are pieces of debris from the tail of Comet Swift-Tuttle. They are named after the constellation Perseus because the direction the shower seems to come from lies in the same direction.

The shower appears at around this time every year and is one of the key highlights in the astronomical calendar because of the sheer number of meteors that can be seen.