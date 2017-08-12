Frank Dalleres

Great Britain stormed to gold in the men's 4x100m as Usain Bolt and Mo Farah missed out on glorious farewells at the World Championships in London tonight.

The British quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake beat USA into second as Bolt pulled up injured on the anchor leg - the Jamaican's last ever race before retirement.

Only moments earlier, the British team had finally added a second medal of the championships, with the women's quartet claiming silver in their 4x100m relay.

But on a night that was meant to be all about golden goodbyes for track greats Bolt and Farah, a blistering run from Ujah, Gemili, Talbot and Mitchell-Blake - the fastest in the world this year - stole the show.

Bolt, beaten into third place in his final individual 100m race last weekend, lay prone on the track for some time after the race, having pulled up with around 60m remaining while in pursuit of Mitchell-Blake and American Christian Coleman.

Farah, who defended his 10,000m crown last week, was denied a fifth consecutive double gold at an Olympic or World Championships as he finished second in the 5,000m.

Ethiopian Muktar Edris inflicted Farah's first defeat over the distance since 2013, with American Paul Chelimo third.

"It's been amazing," said the 34-year-old, who is retiring from the track after some minor appearances this month to concentrate on running the marathon.

"It's been a long journey but it's been incredible. It doesn't quite sink in until you compete here and cross the line – I had a couple of minutes to myself – that this is it.

"To be honest it takes so much out of me. It's not an excuse, but it took a lot more out of me than I realised.

"Tactically, I was trying to cover every move. They had the game plan: one of them was going to sacrifice themselves. That's what they did tonight, and the better man won on the day. I gave it all, I didn't have a single bit left at the end."

Edris celebrated by the doing the Farah's trademark Mobot celebration, but insisted he did so "out of respect".

He added: "I was highly prepared for this race and I knew I was going to beat Mo Farah. After the 10,000m he was maybe tired so he did not have enough for the last kick. I was stronger.

"Mo has many victories but now I have one. I am the new champion for Ethiopia. That's why I did the Mobot. I am the next champion."

Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita finished second to USA's quartet in the women's 4x100m relay.

Neita appeared set to overtake Tori Bowie in the anchor leg but the American, who won the individual 100m title last week, pulled away to clinch a world-leading time of 41.82 seconds.

Britain clocked 42.12 and Jamaican were third in a season's best 42.19.

British pair Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Morgan Lake finished fifth and sixth respectively in the high jump. Russian Maria Lasitskene, competing as a neutral athlete, took gold.