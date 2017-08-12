Rebecca Smith

Hundreds of people are set to take part in a march to Downing Street this afternoon, calling on the Conservative government to bring an end to “the cruel, costly and ineffective badger cull policy".

Over 700 people were marked as attending the protest march organised by The Badger Trust, the Make Hunting History coalition and Care2 on Facebook. Organisers are also calling on the government to strengthen rather than seek to repeal the Hunting Act.

Protestors will gather from 1pm, with the march leaving Cavendish Square at 1.30pm. It will then make its way down Regents Street, Pall Mall, around Trafalgar Square down Whitehall and ending at Richmond Terrace opposite Downing Street.

For those headed into London today and wanting to avoid busier areas, Oxford Circus is the nearest station for the march's beginning spot, while the route will also pass by Piccadilly Circus and Charing Cross too.

Organisers said the march will bring together people “united in their determination to stop the government from playing politics with the future of our wildlife”.

As well as badger culling and fox hunting, the march is protesting against driven grouse shooting.

The Conservatives had promised a free vote on fox hunting in their General Election manifesto, while Theresa May said during the campaign that she had always been in favour of fox hunting.

After the Conservatives lost their majority in the June election, the government has since said MPs will not vote on whether to repeal the Hunting Act for at least two years.

The Hunting Act 2004, banning the use of dogs to hunt foxes and other wild mammals in England and Wales, was brought in by Tony Blair’s Labour government.

