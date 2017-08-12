Joe Hall

Neymar has offered to pay a fine worth £1.9m in order to settle a long-running tax evasion dispute in his native Brazil.

The Brazilian, who became the world's most expensive footballer after Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona £200m for his signature last week, wants to put the two-year legal battle behind him as he prepares for a new life in France.

Brazilian authorities accused Neymar of unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2014.

Two years ago assets belonging to the 25 year old, reportedly worth around £43m, were frozen by a Brazilian court in order to cover what he was accused of owing, plus penalties and interest.

That figure has been reduced over the course of various appeals from Neymar's camp, who have calculated the £1.9m figure they believe will wipe the slate clean.

"Although he doesn't agree with the value (of the fine) the process has dragged on for more than three years and the intention is to end it and move on to this new phase for Neymar," said one of Neymar's lawyers Marcos Neder.

Tax authorities in Brazil are yet to decide if they concur with the figure and will agree to settle.

Neymar was also beset with legal troubles in Spain and has been called to court on corruption charges relating to his 2013 transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian side Santos.

An investment group belonging to Brazilian supermarket DIS, who owned 40 per cent of the striker's sporting rights at the time of the deal, claim they did not receive a fair share of the transfer fee paid to Santos by the Catalans.