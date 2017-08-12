Rebecca Smith

The IAAF World Championships haven't quite wrapped up just yet, and for those travelling in and around London tomorrow, be prepared as it's expected there will be some busier stations than normal and road closures.

Tomorrow 13 August will see Race Walks taking place in the capital, as well as events in the London Stadium in Stratford, and Transport for London (TfL) has warned there may be some delays to road journeys round St James's Park and Westminster.

A few events are taking place, though they will be on a 2km looped route between Buckingham Palace and Admiralty Arch.

These are the closest stations to the event - likely to be busy:

Charing Cross

Embankment

Green Park

St James's Park

Victoria

Westminster

And TfL has said there will be some road closures around St James's Park and the Mall.

From 06:00 Saturday 12 August to 23:59 Sunday 13 August, the following will be affected:

The Mall (from Trafalgar Square to Constitution Hill)

Constitution Hill (from Duke of Wellington Place to The Mall)

Horse Guards Road

No access on to The Mall or Constitution Hill from Spur Road

Birdcage Walk will stay open, while traffic from Buckingham Gate can loop around Spur Road onto Birdcage Walk towards Parliament Square.

As well as those, the following roads will be closed tomorrow from 05:00-23:59:

Great George Street (from Parliament Square to Buckingham Gate including Birdcage Walk)

Spur Road (from Buckingham Gate to Birdcage Walk)

Buckingham Gate (to be confirmed)

As with on other event days during the capital, some services to and from Stratford and key interchange stations are also expected to be busier than usual, while local buses travelling through Stratford may take longer than usual.

TfL has said these services will be busier than usual around two hours before and after each session, and those travelling should plan to allow extra time for their journeys.

Today, sessions are from 10:00-14:15 and 17:30-22:00, while tomorrow they'll be from 07:55-17:15 in central London, and 18:30-21:45.

