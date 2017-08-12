Rebecca Smith

US President Donald Trump has said he is "not going to rule out a military option" in handling the situation in Venezuela.

"We have plenty of options for Venezuela," Trump said to reporters last night. "And by the way, I'm not going to rule out a military option."

The President added: "This is our neighbour."

"We have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away. Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering and they're dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary."

The comments led Venezuela's defence minister Vladimir Padrino to brand Trump's suggestion "an act of craziness".

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's new constituent assembly has been criticised as being anti-democratic, and the US has imposed sanctions on Maduro, as well as a number of officials in recent weeks.

As a raft of new sanctions were unveiled earlier this week, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, said: "President Maduro swore in this illegitimate constituent assembly to further entrench his dictatorship."

"This regime’s disregard for the will of the Venezuelan people is unacceptable, and the United States will stand with them in opposition to tyranny," he added.

Trump's most recent comments came as he issued another warning to North Korea, telling the country to expect "big, big trouble" if anything happens to the US territory of Guam.

Speaking at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort, Trump said Guam would be "very safe". Earlier on Friday, he had said the US military was "locked and loaded" to deal with North Korea, should it become necessary.

