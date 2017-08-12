Rebecca Smith

Elon Musk has made his reservation concerning the development of artificial intelligence well-known for some time now.

And now he has given a fresh warning about AI’s risks, suggesting the developing technology is more of a risk to the world than North Korea, after rising diplomatic tension between the US and North Korea.

Speaking on Twitter, the entrepreneur said: “If you’re not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea.”

He added that while “nobody likes being regulated”, everything that’s a danger to the public is regulated, from cars to food to drugs.

Musk has co-founded non-profit research group OpenAI, in an effort to promote the “safe” development of AI, and his latest remarks come after the news that his AI trumped a competitive player in an esports competition.

Musk also responded to a comment from Matroid chief executive Reza Zadeh on Twitter,who said AI won’t be a danger to humans for the foreseeable future; “AI combined with weapons, maybe”.

He warned the biggest impediment to recognising AI danger are “those so convinced of their own intelligence they can’t imagine anyone doing what they can’t”.

It marks the latest warning from Musk on the topic, after the Tesla boss became involved in a brief back and forth with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg last month. Zuckerberg called warnings against AI “pretty irresponsible”, leading Musk to tweet that Zuckerberg’s “understanding of the subject is limited”.

Zuckerberg has said in the next five to 10 years AI will "deliver so many improvements in the quality of our lives", acknowledging that technology can generally "always be used for good and bad". He added that those arguing to slow down the process of building it, he found "really questionable".

