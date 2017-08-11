Joe Hall

England's Jos Buttler is set to play Twenty20 cricket in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this November, after agreeing a deal with Comilla Victorians.

The batsman has will sign a contract worth £200,000, according to the Guardian, on the condition England approve of the security situation in Bangladesh and do not select him as reserve wicket keeper for the Ashes which starts 11 days after the BPL season gets underway.

BPL clubs have already signed up Buttler's England teammate David Willey ahead of the new season and have approached a number of other senior internationals after tournament organisers increased the number of foreigners allowed on each team and the value of players' contracts.

Read more: Tremlett - With the Ashes fast-approaching, England cannot afford to wait before making selection calls

Teams have also been instructed to pay 50 per cent of players' salaries before the season begins in a bid to attract top players.

The Professional Cricketers' Association last year advised players not to play in the BPL due to security concerns, although a number of players including all-rounder Liam Dawson took up contracts anyway.

Buttler himself has a chequered history in Bangladesh, after receiving an official warning for clashing with the country's one-day team in an international defeat in Dhaka last year.

A white ball specialist, Buttler has previously picked up big money pay cheques playing for Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians and captained England during their one-day tour of the country last year.