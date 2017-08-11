Alys Key

The price of bitcoin across global exchanges reached more than $3,500, a new all-time high.

Just a few days ago, the cryptocurrency broke records as it passed $3,400. Today it was trading around $3550.

The uptick made one bitcoin worth around £2,730.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.