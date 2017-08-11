FTSE 100 7326.57 -0.86%
Friday 11 August 2017 3:37pm

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin breaks new record by surpassing $3,550

 
Alys Key
Bitcoin has been on the up and up in the past year (Source: Getty)

The price of bitcoin across global exchanges reached more than $3,500, a new all-time high.

Just a few days ago, the cryptocurrency broke records as it passed $3,400. Today it was trading around $3550.

The uptick made one bitcoin worth around £2,730.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

