Angela Merkel calls for calm as Trump and North Korea trade threats

Angela Merkel has stepped in to try to cool the diplomatic tension rising between Donald Trump and North Korea.

Trump and Pyongyang have been trading threats this week after the US President said he would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it took any military action against America.

In his most recent statement, Trump said the US military was "locked and loaded". He also retweeted pictures from the US Pacific Command which showed American fighter jets ready for action.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

The German chancellor called for calm this afternoon, telling reporters that "an escalation of language certainly doesn't solve any problems".

"I don't see a military solution to this conflict," she said. "I see the need for enduring work at the UN Security Council...as well as tight cooperation between the countries involved, especially the US and China.

"Germany will be intensively involved in any non-military solutions."

The North Koreans have said they are ready to attack Guam, a US base in the South Pacific where strategic bombers are located.

Hitting back at Trump's threats, they have warned the US commander-in-chief that mainland American was not an "invulnerable heavenly kingdom". Pyongyang tested a missile last month which it said could reach America, and US officials have claimed Kim Jong-un has developed a nuclear warhead small enough to be loaded inside such an intercontinental weapon.