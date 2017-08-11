A Ghost Story

Steve Dinneen

Haunting in an entirely unexpected way, this film about a ghost grieving the passing of his life is a devastating piece of independent cinema.

It follows an unremarkable – if very beautiful – couple (Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara), through largely wordless moments of domesticity. It’s incredibly voyeuristic, with director David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) spending minutes at a time hovering over them as they niggle and nuzzle.

Then, one morning, Affleck’s character is killed in a car crash. After a long, lugubrious shot of his covered body lying under strip lights on a hospital gurney, he stands up, still under the white sheet and shuffles off. The sheet, which now has eye-holes cut out like a home-made Halloween costume, stays on for the remainder of the film.

The conceit recalls Michael Fassbender’s role in Frank, in which he wore a big papier mache head, and like that film, the expressionless costume exudes sadness and longing. Invisible to those around him, the ghost passes through vast landscapes as he makes his way home, showing off some first-rate cinematography, before the action settles back into the couple's small rural home.

There is virtually no dialogue. In the days and weeks after the accident, Mara’s character exists in stunned silence. When a neighbour delivers a condolence pie, she eats the entire thing while sitting on the kitchen floor, in a scene that runs the gamut from uncomfortable to absurd to traumatic. All the while, the ghost stands by, unseen, watching. It might be the saddest eating of a pie ever committed to film. Eventually the girl moves on, and moves out, and the ghost is left to contend with new residents. He occasionally gets angry and breaks things, but the tone never strays into traditional horror.

A Ghost Story is about time: squandering it, luxuriating in it, realising it will carry on without you. It’s about grief, and the unfathomability of loss. It says more in an almost silent 87 minutes than some filmmakers say in a lifetime. It makes you want to call your family and tell them you love them. It’s brilliant.