William Turvill

Barclays has named a former Credit Suisse banker as its new global head of equities.

Reporting to Tim Throsby, president of Barclays International and chief executive of the corporate and investment bank, Stephen Dainton will join the firm in September.

Dainton was previously co-head of markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea) for Credit Suisse. His departure from the bank was announced in January.

Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2003, Dainton worked in New York for Goldman Sachs and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

In his new London-based role, Dainton will lead Barclays’ global equities business across cash, programme trading, convertibles, derivatives and syndicate.

“Stephen brings tremendous experience to this role and we are excited to welcome him to Barclays,” said Throsby. “He has established a reputation for building deep client relationships and has a proven track record of growing successful businesses in rapidly evolving environments.

“This appointment underlines our positive investment in the markets franchise to enhance our client offering and deliver future growth, in line with Barclays International’s strategy overall.”

