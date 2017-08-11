Thousands of jobs at risk at Wilko as retailer restructures business

Helen Cahill

More staff cuts could be on the way for the retail industry as it emerged that thousands of jobs are at risk at Wilko.

The discount retailer has put 3,900 staff into consultation in a bid to reduce costs and address imbalances in its shop-floor teams.

The firm said it had commissioned a review of the business after finding its sales growth was not translating into positive results for the business.

Anthony Houghton, retail director at Wilko, said: "Following independent studies we identified a legacy of retail structures that created complexity to manage which aren't simple, fair or transparent for our team members.

"The simpler, newly-defined store structure will give teams greater variety within their roles and result in more team hours on the shop floor delivering a better customer experience."

Aside from potential job losses, the retailer also said that it is creating 1,000 new senior supervisor roles and its adding a number of people in its customer service department.

The announcement comes after Asda said it had also put more than 3,000 staff across 18 stores into consultation. The grocer said the stores were over-staffed relative to their sales performance, and that hundreds of jobs could be lost.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury's is looking to axe a possible 1,000 people as it trims its head office operations.