Revealed: The UK banks with the worst customer service

Emma Haslett

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has achieved the dubious honour of being crowned the UK's worst-rated current account provider for customer service.

A poll of banking customers has ranked the lender at the bottom of UK banks when it comes to customer service. The lender achieved just a 37 per cent "great" rating, while 42 per cent of customers rated it "ok" and 21 per cent rated it "poor".

It was followed by Barclays, which got a 43 per cent "great" rating and a 42 per cent "ok" rating, although its "poor" rating was 15 per cent, lower than HSBC, with 17 per cent, and lower than its 19 per cent "poor" score last year.

At the top of the list was First Direct, 90 per cent of whom's customers said it was "great". Just three per cent rated it "poor". Second on the list was Nationwide, with a 74 per cent "great" score (although it was down from 80 per cent last year).

Read more: FCA names and shames banks with lowest cash interest rates

Today Guy Anker, managing editor of MoneySavingExpert.com, said: "Customer service is key when it comes to bank accounts – for most, it’s the part of their finances they use the most and if something goes wrong, it has the biggest impact.In April Barclays topped a list of the most complained-about banks released by the Financial Conduct Authority, with almost 440,000 complaints in the final six months of 2016. It was followed by Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland and HSBC.

"Switching has never been easier, so there’s no excuse to stay with a bank you aren’t happy with. Under the Current Account Switch Service it takes seven working days and all payments into and out of the old account will be switched automatically too. Better still, some of the accounts that pay you the most to switch have good customer service scores too."

A spokesperson for RBS said: “Of the 139 of our customers polled, we are disappointed that 29 rated us poorly. We recognise that we have work to do to improve our customer experience.

"We are constantly listening to customers to provide a service that better meets their needs; for instance, we offer an award winning mobile banking app which has over 5m active users, helping our customers to manage their money every day.”

Read more: This bank has just been voted the UK's worst