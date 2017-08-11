Chelsea's Alvaro Morata: Critics are killing me after just 15 minutes

Joe Hall

Chelsea summer signing Alvaro Morata says critics are already 'killing him' due to the expectation that comes from being the club's record signing.

Morata joined the Blues in a £70m deal from Real Madrid earlier this summer and is expected to spearhead their attack in place of want away Diego Costa.

Yet the 24-year-old was underwhelming as a substitute for Chelsea in their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last weekend, notably missing in the penalty shoot-out.

According to Morata, the performance prompted harsh criticism and demonstrated the level of scrutiny he'll face in the Premier League.

Read more: Premier League transfer spending so far - what you need to know

"I have only had two pre-season games, 15 competitive minutes and a missed penalty," he told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"And they're already killing me, so I know what's ahead. It is the price that must be paid for such a large transfer. And it's something that motivates me and makes me work harder every day.

"I know twice as many people are paying attention to me."

Read more: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte heaps praise on new signing Alvaro Morata

Manager Antonio Conte does not appear to be one of those displeased with the Spanish international, who says his relationship with the Italian convinced him to leave Real Madrid.

“I knew Conte loved me,” he said. “I had talked to him many times. In a way, I felt indebted to him because I signed for Juventus and he had to go.

“Actually, at first I did not realise I was so interested in signing, but when I found out about their interest I did not hesitate. It was my preferred move.”