Friday 11 August 2017 10:33am

French wages growth slows, but private sector jobs creep up

 
Helen Cahill
France Continue To Mourn Bastille Day Terror Attack
Macron has promised to ease labour laws (Source: Getty)

French wage growth slowed in the three months to June, but the country banked another rise in private job creation.

Earnings growth came in at 0.4 per cent in the quarter, according to the French statistics office, down from a growth of 0.6 per cent at the start of the year, the best growth recorded in France for three years.

Read more: Vince Cable says he has the same "formula" as Emmanuel Macron

In the quarter, 91,700 private sector jobs were created, up 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The country's unemployment rate is now at 9.6 per cent, the lowest level since the eurozone crisis, as business confidence has jumped since the election of Emmanuel Macron.

FRANCE-POLITICS
Businesses in France have been buoyed by Macron's election (Source: Getty)

Macron has pledged to overhaul France's labour laws, to make it cheaper for business to hire workers.

However, workers have been hit by rises in inflation. In the second quarter, inflation rose by an average of 0.7 per cent, almost twice the rate of earnings growth.

