French wages growth slows, but private sector jobs creep up

French wage growth slowed in the three months to June, but the country banked another rise in private job creation.

Earnings growth came in at 0.4 per cent in the quarter, according to the French statistics office, down from a growth of 0.6 per cent at the start of the year, the best growth recorded in France for three years.

In the quarter, 91,700 private sector jobs were created, up 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The country's unemployment rate is now at 9.6 per cent, the lowest level since the eurozone crisis, as business confidence has jumped since the election of Emmanuel Macron.

Macron has pledged to overhaul France's labour laws, to make it cheaper for business to hire workers.

However, workers have been hit by rises in inflation. In the second quarter, inflation rose by an average of 0.7 per cent, almost twice the rate of earnings growth.