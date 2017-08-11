FTSE 100 7303.40 -1.17%
Top Uber investor sues Travis Kalanick for fraud

 
Helen Cahill
Kalanick was pushed off the Uber board (Source: Getty)

Uber's controversial former chief executive Travis Kalanick is being sued for fraud by a top investor at the tech firm.

Benchmark Capital has accused Kalanick of filling the board with allies in a bid to find a way to return as chief executive, according to a legal filing published by Axios.

Benchmark, which owns 13 per cent of Uber, alleges Kalanick has attempted to "entrench himself on Uber's board of directors and increase his power over Uber for his own selfish ends".

"Kalanick's overarching objective is to pack Uber's board with loyal allies in an effort to insulate his prior conduct from scrutiny and clear the path for his eventual return as CEO," Benchmark's lawyers said.

A spokesperson for Kalanick said Benchmark's accusations were "completely without merit and riddled with lies and false accusations".

"This is continued evidence of Benchmark acting in its own best interests contrary to the interests of Uber, its employees and its other shareholders," the spokesperson said.

Kalanick was pushed out of the top job at the ride-sharing firm after a series of scandals surrounding the company's work culture. There were investigations into both sexual harassment and gender discrimination at the company.

In a reference to Steve Job's return to Apple after being booted out in 1985, Kalanick reportedly said in July that he was "Steve Jobsing it".

Uber has been contacted for comment.

