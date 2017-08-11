Alys Key

Chief financial officers are moving around London-listed companies today, as the leisure sector reshuffles its top players.

The Restaurant Group, which owns a portfolio of dining brands including Frankie & Benny's, Garfunkel's and Chiquito, has nabbed a new CFO from Greene King.

Kirk Davis, who has been at Greene King since 2014, will join The Restaurant Group in February 2018. He previously worked as finance director at JD Wetherspoon.

Andy McCue, chief executive of The Restaurant Group, said: "Kirk's proven skill-set and highly relevant experience position him ideally for the CFO role at The Restaurant Group. I very much look forward to welcoming Kirk to the business and to working with him."

Davis will become the third CFO of The Restaurant Group in the past two years as McCue, who joined as CEO last September, builds his own team. The company is undergoing a turnaround process.

Greene King has already lined up a replacement for Davis, choosing former Mothercare CFO Richard Smothers for the role.

Chief executive Rooney Anand said: "Richard has 20 years of experience at blue chip retail and consumer-focused companies in senior financial roles. He is a great addition to the executive team as we seek to become Britain's best pub company and to continue to deliver long-term growth and value to shareholders."

Shares in both companies slipped in early trading this morning by one per cent each.

Mothercare has yet to announce a successor for Smothers.

