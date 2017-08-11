Caitlin Morrison

Oxford Circus has been evacuated and closed after a fire alert, with smoke seen on a Tube train.

The Bakerloo, Central and Victoria lines have been suspended.

Oxford Circus station - Closed while we respond to a fire alert. — Bakerloo line (@bakerlooline) August 11, 2017

London Fire Brigade is at the scene, investigating.

Crews have been called to #OxfordCircus tube station and are currently investigating reports of smoke. More info soon © @halfwayfull6 pic.twitter.com/cDYSfZGEig — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 11, 2017

Witnesses at the station reported seeing smoke on a Tube train.

Avoid Bakerloo Line/Oxford Circus, @bakerlooline train appears to be on fire pic.twitter.com/2Dvcd0XX71 — Tom Singer (@tomsinger) August 11, 2017

Fire on the bakerloo line Oxford circus today - great Friday start pic.twitter.com/SVtZxWClDi — Joe Bunting (@jnzbunting) August 11, 2017

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.