Friday 11 August 2017 9:04am

Oxford Circus evacuated and closed due to smoke on Tube train

 
Caitlin Morrison
Source: Getty

Oxford Circus has been evacuated and closed after a fire alert, with smoke seen on a Tube train.

The Bakerloo, Central and Victoria lines have been suspended.

London Fire Brigade is at the scene, investigating.

Witnesses at the station reported seeing smoke on a Tube train.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

