Rebecca Smith

New images have been released to showcase Crossrail's construction progress above ground for the Elizabeth Line.

Crossrail is now 85 per cent complete, and future passengers have been given a better glimpse at the stations as they'll see them. Previous shots have shown a bird's eye view of the construction, as well as a look into how the Elizabeth Line tunnels have been developing for the £14.8bn project.

Read more: Crossrail 2 boost: Mayor and DfT agree next steps for £31bn rail route

The exteriors of the stations and railway structures of the likes of Paddington, Tottenham Court Road, and Woolwich have all been shown in the latest batch of pictures.

How the Elizabeth Line is shaping up above ground:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Simon Wright, Crossrail programme director, said:

Since construction began in 2009, much of the construction for the Elizabeth line has mostly taken place below ground. The new stations and structures can now be seen rising upwards giving passengers a glimpse of their new railway that will open in December 2018.

The Crossrail route will pass through 40 stations from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east. The Transport for London-run railway will be named the Elizabeth Line when services through central London open in December 2018.

In July, a new updated map was provided after the announcement that Crossrail will be extended to Heathrow Terminal 5.

(Click or tap to view full-sized version.)

TfL agreed a plan with the Department for Transport and Heathrow for the services to extend to Terminal 5, with the number of trains going to the airport increasing from 18 an hour to 22 an hour by 2019.

As for the timeline for the stages of Crossrail opening, trains will start operating in five phases - the first of which occurred in June between Liverpool Street main line and Shenfield.

Read more: The 17 Tube stations facing severe overcrowding by the early 2030s