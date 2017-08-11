FTSE 100 7321.33 -0.93%
Friday 11 August 2017 8:04am

Domino's Pizza Group delivers £24m to partner with London franchisee

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Amazon looking to expand their UK Development Centres
The group sold more than a million pizzas on May Day bank holiday (Source: Domino's)

Domino's Pizza Group (DPG) is delivering £24m to its London franchise business in a partnership that will see it take a three-quarter slice of the merged firm.

The Domino's London franchise comprises 25 stores across the capital.

Read more: Domino's takes a bigger slice of profits and sales

In a statement, DPG said: "The creation of the partnership will enable DPG to take advantage of the significant growth opportunity in the London area."

The deal is expected to go through in September this year. It comes after DPG's chief executive said customers had become more cautious about the economic outlook, and that the firm was therefore focusing on investing in its franchises as a way to grow the business.

DPG, which controls the Domino's franchises in the UK and in parts of western Europe, reported a 10.5 per cent boost in sales to £546.5m in the first half of the year.

Pre-tax profits grew 9.1 per cent to £44.6m.

Tags

Related articles

Domino's takes a bigger slice of profits and sales
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Russia and Turkey Domino's owner aims for greatness on LSE with £331m IPO
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Fancy a slice? Domino's franchisee in Russia announces London float
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff