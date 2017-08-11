Helen Cahill

Domino's Pizza Group (DPG) is delivering £24m to its London franchise business in a partnership that will see it take a three-quarter slice of the merged firm.

The Domino's London franchise comprises 25 stores across the capital.

In a statement, DPG said: "The creation of the partnership will enable DPG to take advantage of the significant growth opportunity in the London area."

The deal is expected to go through in September this year. It comes after DPG's chief executive said customers had become more cautious about the economic outlook, and that the firm was therefore focusing on investing in its franchises as a way to grow the business.

DPG, which controls the Domino's franchises in the UK and in parts of western Europe, reported a 10.5 per cent boost in sales to £546.5m in the first half of the year.

Pre-tax profits grew 9.1 per cent to £44.6m.