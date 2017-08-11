Ross McLean

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen fired himself into contention for a first Major title as former world No1 Rory McIlroy endured a rollercoaster opening round at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Olesen’s four-under-par round of 67 gave him a share of the lead with Kevin Kisner and put him one-shot clear of Brooks Koepka, who was crowned US Open winner in June, Grayson Murray, Gary Woodland, Chris Stroud and D. A. Points.

McIlroy appeared on the charge with three birdies in four holes but a bogey at 13 and double bogey a hole later halted progress as he finished the day on one over par.

Paul Casey was the highest-ranked Englishman after his two-under 69 ensured he ended the day two shots off the lead and in a tie for eighth with American Rickie Fowler. Spain’s Jon Rahm and world No3 Hideki Matsuyama are one under.

Olesen, whose previous best finish at the US PGA was his tied 27th in 2012, recovered from a bogie at 17 to hole his sixth birdie of the round at 18.

“I feel good,” said Olesen. “I hit my driver well and got myself in some really good positions and it was a really nice way to finish with that long putt on the 18th.”

England’s Andrew Johnston, meanwhile, announced his decision to withdraw from the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old had carded a seven-over-par 78.