Frank Dalleres

Turkey's Ramil Guliyev denied Wayde van Niekerk double gold and halted Isaac Makwala's fairytale to become the surprise 200m world champion in London last night.

European silver medallist Guliyev, 27, continued a week of upsets at the World Championships by claiming his first senior individual title in a time of 20.09 seconds.

Van Niekerk, who won the 400m on Tuesday, was just 0.02 seconds slower and pipped Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago in a photo finish, with Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake fourth.

"It's not shock but it does not feel real," said Guliyev, who was born in Azerbaijan but switched allegiance to Turkey in 2014. "I am so proud. This title means a lot. I believe if you want something so much, you make it."

British team captain Eilidh Doyle finished last in the women's 400m hurdles final as Kori Carter led a USA one-two. Carter beat Dalilah Muhammad to gold, with Jamaican Ristananna taking bronze.

"I took hurdle seven the wrong way and after that I was all over the place," said Doyle. "I am not saying I could have finished amongst the medals but I feel I could have finished higher than eighth. This is where you want your best race to happen."

Britain had a better evening in the women's 200m, as Dina Asher-Smith qualified for Friday's final in a season's best time of 22.73.

"I’m so happy to be back sprinting, and so happy to have made my third major final," said Asher-Smith, who spent three months out this year with a broken foot. "Those girls aren’t running at full capacity at all so we’re going to see what happens."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson brushed off her heptathlon disappointment to qualify for Saturday's high jump final, along with Morgan Lake. Both leapt 1.92m.

"When you fall off a bike you have to just get up and get back on it straight away and that’s what I wanted to do," said Johnson-Thompson. "The heptathlon is my event, it’s what I train for, so this is a nice bonus."

Laura Muir, pipped to bronze in the 1,500m earlier this week, progressed to the 5,000m final on Sunday but only after finishing seventh in a fast heat. Eilish McColgan also advanced after coming second in her first-round race.

"I took a day to think about the 1,500m then after than I put it behind me and focused on this," said Muir. "Mentally I was very positive going in to this race."

Lynsey Sharp, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Adelle Tracey all came through their 800m heats. Chris O'Hare and Jake Wightman qualified for the men's 1,500m semi-finals.