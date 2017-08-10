Ross McLean

Uncapped duo Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane have been included in England’s red-ball squad for next week’s first Investec Test against West Indies at Edgbaston.

Surrey opener Stoneman, who has scored three centuries and averages 59.14 in this season’s County Championship, has been called up at the expense of Keaton Jennings after he struggled against South Africa, scoring just 127 runs in eight innings.

Leg-spinner Crane comes in for Hampshire team-mate Liam Dawson having made his England debut in their Twenty20 showdown with the Proteas in June. The 20-year-old has only played 25 first-class games.

“Selectors would like of offer their congratulations to Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane who thoroughly deserve their opportunity in the squad,” said National Selector James Whitaker.

The only other change to the 13-man squad sees fit-again Chris Woakes replace seamer Steven Finn. Woakes has missed much of the season with the side strain which ruled him out of the Champions Trophy but returned to action last week.

The three-match West Indies series, which begins on 17 August with the inaugural day-night Test in this country, represents a significant opportunity for players to impress before the winter’s Ashes.

