Today's City Moves cover investment management, executive search and accounting software. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Waverton Investment Management

Waverton Investment Management has appointed David Rosier as non-executive chairman, with effect from 1 September. David takes over from John Anderson who has retired after 25 years of distinguished service at Waverton. An Oxford graduate, David has had a City career spanning almost forty years. Following a five-year army commission, David joined SG Warburg, becoming a director in 1984. Having spent eight years as a UK fund manager and latterly head of UK institutional sales, he moved to head up Warburg Investment Management’s private client business. In 1986, he was a founding director of Mercury Asset Management Group, which was taken over by Merrill Lynch in 1997. He became chairman of private investors at MLIM and sat on the executive management committee. In 2003, he became a founding partner of Thurleigh Investment Managers.

The Miles Partnership

The Miles Partnership has appointed two new partners; Julia Roberts who joins to strengthen the group’s public sector practice and Steve Rutherford, who joins the executive interim practice. Noel O’Curraoin has also been appointed principal to the role of within the financial services team. Julia brings over 20 years of experience working in the higher education and not-for-profit sectors, first as a development professional and most recently in executive search. Immediately prior to joining The Miles Partnership, she was Director of the Education Practice at Veredus.Steve has 25 years’ experience built in market leading recruitment, interim management and executive search firms. Prior to joining The Miles Partnership, Steve was managing partner of Interim Partners and was previously on the UK board of PageGroup. Noel will be primarily focused on the retail financial services sector, in particular retail banking, alternative finance, insurance, fintech and digital.

Intuit Quickbooks

Intuit Quickbooks, the world’s leading online accounting software, has appointed Liz Darran to its executive leadership team as UK marketing director. As part of its drive to hire world class talent to support rapid growth in the UK and Europe, Liz moves to Quickbooks from Sky UK, where she held the position of director of brand marketing for international. Having spent 18 years at WCRS and Engine Group prior to Sky, including tenure as managing partner at WCRS, Liz will use her agency and client-side experience to lead all integrated marketing activity aimed at Quickbooks’ self-employed, SME and accountant audiences. She will report directly into Dominic Allon, vice president and managing director, Intuit Europe.

