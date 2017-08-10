Jess Lester

Shooting season finally begins this Saturday, Glorious Twelfth, bringing with it succulent game that will soon grace the menus of London restaurants. Below is our roundup of the top five serving grouse and game.

The Game Bird at The Stafford London – SW1

Starting Monday 14th August, the aptly name Game Bird at The Stafford Hotel will be serving a dish that honours their iconic game of choice, roasted grouse, priced at £38.50. Despite boasting a trolley of game all year round, the restaurant will celebrate the bounty of game at this time of year by serving the meat with game chips, braised grouse legs and a grouse pate. Later in the season, further dishes are due to be added to their game inspired menu.

The Nest: Plateau – E14

Plateau are launching a series of seasonal supper clubs this game season, honouring a different game bird each week from Monday 14th August until the end of October. For the opening week, roasted grouse served with game chips and wild mushrooms is the dish of choice, though Plateau will also be serving the likes of partridge and pheasant throughout the season. Priced at £45 per person, and with only 16 places available for each evening, this incredibly personal event also includes canapés, a bottle of real ale, a venison starter and an original Eton mess dessert.

Coq d’Argent – EC2

Between the 15th and 18th of August, Coq D’Argent are serving a game special known as ‘Perdrix des neiges ‘à l’anglaise’. The dish comprises of grouse served with crispy bacon, liver crouton, game chips and topped with a warming juniper berry gravy, and costs £50 per person. Throughout September and October additional game dishes will be joining the a la carte menu including venison, partridge, pigeon and wild boar, and some dishes will even become part of a tasting menu that will also be accessible throughout the season.

The Jugged Hare – EC1

Chefs at The Jugged Hair will bag the first red grouse shoot of the season, prizing their five-course special game dinner as being served in under twelve hours since the game was caught. At £85 per person, the menu includes a starter of wild wood pigeon and truffle, complimented by a shoulder of hare that follows, a main course of roasted red grouse, aiming to be the first on a plate this season in London, with liver pate and game chips with spiced vegetables and an unusual pudding comprising of Stinking Bishop cheese with jam served on cobnut toast, and seasonal fruits.

Craft London – SE10

​

With suppliers across the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Craft London will be serving up some bespoke grouse this Glorious Twelfth. From Saturday 12th August, Craft will be serving roasted grouse with a game pie and vegetables for a generous £28, and based on last years successful dish, clay-baked grouse in whisky. Further dishes, which are yet to be named by chef Anna Garcia Cortes, are due to be added to the menu as the season progresses.