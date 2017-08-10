Joe Hall

The most lucrative award in the US PGA Championship’s history is on offer to players contesting this year’s tournament, thanks to the first prize purse increase in two years.

With the championship being contested at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow Club for the first time, the PGA has boosted its total prize money offering by $500,000 (£384,585) to $10.5m (£8.1m).

That mean’s this year’s champion will take home a record pay cheque of $1.89m (£1.45m) as well as the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

Reigning champion Jimmy Walker secured his first Major by triumphing at Baltusrol last year and won $1.8m to boot.

Read more: Sam Torrance's three to watch at the US PGA Championship

US PGA 2017 position Prize money 1 $1.89m 2 $1.13m 3 $714,000 4 $504,000 5 $420,000 6 $351,750 7 $328,650 8 $307,650 9 $286,650 10 $265,650

Despite the purse boost, the US PGA Championship’s financial power has slipped behind the other two America-based Majors this season.

A year ago the competition was level in monetary terms with both other Stateside Majors, but this year the US Open rose above its competitors and became the richest tournament in golf by increasing its winner’s prize from $1.8m to $2.2m — to the benefit of champion Brooks Koepka.

Masters winner Sergio Garcia also benefited from the tournament’s largest ever prize, securing a record $1.98m for his victory.

Last month the Open handed out a $1.8m prize along with the claret jug to Jordan Spieth. The American had the added bonus of being the first Open winner to be paid in greenback rather than sterling.

Yet the US PGA Championship doesn't quite have the mantle of third-richest tournament in golf all to itself — it’s $1.89m prize matches that of the Players Championship, this year won by South Korean Kim Si-woo.