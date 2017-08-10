FTSE 100 7412.29 -1.14%
Thursday 10 August 2017 1:00pm

US PGA Championship prize money 2017: Record earnings boost on offer to Jordan Spiet, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and co

 
Joe Hall
Follow Joe
Jimmy Walker US PGA Championship
Walker parades the trophy he won for the first time last year (Source: Getty)

The most lucrative award in the US PGA Championship’s history is on offer to players contesting this year’s tournament, thanks to the first prize purse increase in two years.

With the championship being contested at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow Club for the first time, the PGA has boosted its total prize money offering by $500,000 (£384,585) to $10.5m (£8.1m).

That mean’s this year’s champion will take home a record pay cheque of $1.89m (£1.45m) as well as the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

Reigning champion Jimmy Walker secured his first Major by triumphing at Baltusrol last year and won $1.8m to boot.

Read more: Sam Torrance's three to watch at the US PGA Championship

US PGA 2017 position Prize money
1 $1.89m
2 $1.13m
3 $714,000
4 $504,000
5 $420,000
6 $351,750
7 $328,650
8 $307,650
9 $286,650
10 $265,650

Despite the purse boost, the US PGA Championship’s financial power has slipped behind the other two America-based Majors this season.

A year ago the competition was level in monetary terms with both other Stateside Majors, but this year the US Open rose above its competitors and became the richest tournament in golf by increasing its winner’s prize from $1.8m to $2.2m — to the benefit of champion Brooks Koepka.

Masters winner Sergio Garcia also benefited from the tournament’s largest ever prize, securing a record $1.98m for his victory.

Last month the Open handed out a $1.8m prize along with the claret jug to Jordan Spieth. The American had the added bonus of being the first Open winner to be paid in greenback rather than sterling.

Yet the US PGA Championship doesn't quite have the mantle of third-richest tournament in golf all to itself — it’s $1.89m prize matches that of the Players Championship, this year won by South Korean Kim Si-woo.

Related articles

Sam Torrance: Smith bags first title on good week for England
Sam Torrance
Sam Torrance | Contributor

US PGA Championship to be held in May from 2019
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Spieth refuses to be burdened by pressure as US PGA looms
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff