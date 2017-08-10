Melissa York

Hampstead Manor, Hampstead

From £1.45m

Live in a historic restoration in north London in a Grade II listed building dating back to 1905. It’s one of five heritage conversions on Kidderpore Avenue. A new two bedroom show apartment is being unveiled this weekend inside the Dudin Brown building, formerly Westfield Women’s College, which is now home to five two bedroom apartments and a one bedroom apartment.

Call 020 3930 5133 or email sales@hampsteadmanor.com

Trinity Walk, Woolwich

From £330,000

Use virtual reality to tour one and two bedroom apartments in south east London. But if you suffer from motion sickness, it’s probably best to head for the newly opened two bedroom show home instead. The site sits a mile away from a new Crossrail station, where trains will whisk commuters to Canary Wharf in 8 minutes and Liverpool Street in 14 minutes from 2018. One to three bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom townhouses are on sale as part of a £400m regeneration effort.

Call Lovell Homes on 020 003 9674

Scala, Wembley Park

From £156,000 for a 40 per cent share

Part-buy part-rent homes are on sale in Wembley Park, west London, for first time buyers struggling to get on the housing ladder. Housing association Network Homes is offering 13 one to three bedroom apartments at the Alto scheme, a multi-billion pound regeneration project that spans 85 hectares, on sale through Shared Ownership. Close to Wembley Park station, a typical journey to London Bridge takes 19 minutes and Canary Wharf is just over half an hour away, and the homes come with bike storage, too.

Visit networkhomes.org.uk

Alton Court, Ealing

From £339,000 or £118,650 for a 35 per cent share

A two bedroom show home has opened up to entice first time buyers to purchase at this scheme in west London. Situated in Copley Hanwell, there are 33 new homes on sale, comprising 20 for private sale and 13 through Shared Ownership, the part-buy part-rent scheme. Castle Bar Park is the nearest station, which gets passengers to Paddington in 22 minutes, while Ealing Broadway station is a 10 minute cycle away. Crossrail will also run from Hanwell and the homes are ready to move into in the spring.

Visit broadwayliving.co.uk

The Wren, Barnet

From £964,950 for a three bedroom house

Homes designed to be “a modern twist on Georgian architecture” are on sale in north London. Situated in the suburb of Whetstone, a three bedroom three storey show home opens today, with access to private outside space on every floor. The new homes, 124 in total, are on sale, ranging from one to three bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom houses, all with private parking. Totteridge and Whetstone underground station is a six minute walk away with links to King’s Cross in 25 minutes.

Call Crest Nicholson on 0203 437 1464