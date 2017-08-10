Alys Key

Developers are targeting students who want the high life when living in halls, as plans for accommodation factor in rooftop bars, holographic receptionists and phone-charging surfaces.

Student accommodation search engine Mystudenthalls.com and Alexander Purcell Rodrigues for Ziggurat Students have revealed what the future of halls will look like. Features include swish "hotel-style" communal spaces and 'smart building' optimisation.

Residents will be able to charge their phone by leaving it on any surface as charging coils inside the walls become mainstream technology. Everything from laundry machines to shared bikes and booking study rooms will be controlled via mobile.

Have a flip through the designs below, all of which are either being built or already in existence.

