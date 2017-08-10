Lynsey Barber

The co-founder and chief executive of Seedrs, Jeff Lynn, is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the crowdfunding business to concentrate on broader strategy as executive chairman.

A new Jeff will replace him as chief executive, Jeff Kelisky who joined the Neil Woodford backed startup as operating chief back in January.

Lynn has been looking to hand over the reigns to someone with a pedigree in leading a high-growth business for the last 18 months in which time the 8-year-old company has been hunting for the right person.

Lynn said he couldn't "fathom placing the company’s leadership into a better pair of hands" than Kelisky's, who lead the early 00s mapping business Multimap and its sale to Microsoft which he then joined.

"I am very much looking forward to serving as Executive Chairman, where I will have the chance to focus on major initiatives where I feel I can add most value to the business, and indeed where I can support and learn from Jeff’s leadership as the company pursue aggressive growth in the months and years to come," said Lynn, who has led the startup for the past five years.

Seedrs, which has a partnership with tennis star Andy Murray, launched a secondary trading platform earlier this year and has had a growing number of hugely successful equity raises, most recently digital challenger bank Revolut which broke records.

The amount of cash being ploughed into private companies via crowdfunding was £47m in the first half of 2017, according to data investment platform Beauhurst.