Thursday 10 August 2017 9:56am

Aegon share price jumps as it flogs Irish business

 
Caitlin Morrison
Shares in insurer Aegon jumped in morning trading today, by more than eight per cent, after it announced the sale of its Irish business.

The Dublin-based operation was sold to AGER Bermuda Holding, the owner of Athene, in a deal expected to close by the first quarter of next year.

Aegon Ireland has more than 25,000 customers in the United Kingdom and Germany and had assets of approximately £4.7bn as of 30 June 2017.

The Dutch insurer reported a €270m (£244m) loss earlier this year after offloading $14bn (£10.8bn) of US liabilities in a deal with Willis Re.

"We see significant opportunities with Aegon Ireland," said AGER boss Deepak Rajan.

"This acquisition gives us a strong platform to accumulate Irish annuities, to create a reinsurance hub in Europe, and to provide services to all AGER group companies including our existing German operations. A presence in Ireland has been part of our strategy from the beginning and Aegon Ireland is a perfect fit for our growth plans."

Fenchurch Advisory Partners advised on the deal along with Ernst & Young, which served as actuarial and tax advisor, Linklaters LLP as international legal counsel, and Maples and Calder providing Irish legal and tax counsel to AGER.

