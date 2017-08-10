Oliver Gill

Prudential is to merge its UK and Europe asset management and insurance arms, forming M&G Prudential, the FTSE 100 firm announced this morning.

The combined business will manage some £332bn of assets for over 6m customers.

Prudential chief executive Mike Wells said the two businesses "have a long history of collaboration and we are fortunate to have two highly respected brands".

He added: "Combining these businesses will allow us to better leverage our considerable scale and capabilities.

"In recent years, we have seen a convergence in the investments and savings markets with customers across all geographies and demographics demanding more comprehensive solutions to their financial needs."

For around a decade City onlookers have questioned whether Prudential should split itself between its mature European operations and its fast-growing Asian division.

In recent months investors indicated management had been warming to the idea.

John Foley, currently chief executive of Prudential UK and Europe, will head the merged operations. Anne Richards will remain chief executive of M&G and together with Clare Bousfield, the CEO Insurance for Prudential UK and Europe, will become deputy chief executives of M&G Prudential.

Prudential bought M&G for £1.9bn in 1999 but its asset manager, which launched Britain's first unit trust in 1935, has historically been run independently of the insurer.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.