Caitlin Morrison

A double decker bus has crashed into a building in Battersea this morning, resulting in casualties, the police have reported.

London Ambulance Service said it had treated six people for injuries and remains on the scene.

We have treated six patients following the road traffic collision in #LavenderHill and we remain on scene. https://t.co/W3ERleDZur — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 10, 2017

Meanwhile, London Fire Brigade said two people who were trapped on the top deck had been rescued and brought to safety.

#Battersea bus update: Crews working with @Ldn_Ambulance have brought two people trapped on the top deck to safety https://t.co/CUpL3FtTal pic.twitter.com/Hs6m7TIkLP — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 10, 2017

Wandsworth police have advised people to avoid Lavender Hill, where the incident took place, and said surrounding roads have been closed.

^25WW Road will be closed for sometime, we have reports of casualties unable to confirm severirty at this time.https://t.co/J7Nm7JE2cG — Wandsworth Police (@MPSWandsworth) August 10, 2017

^25WW - Avoid Lavender Hill #SW11 Bus has gone into a building. We have no further at this time. @TfLTrafficNews @Ldn_Ambulance @LondonFire — Wandsworth Police (@MPSWandsworth) August 10, 2017

Two fire engines and three fire rescue units are at the scene of a bus which has crashed into a shop in Lavender Hill in #Battersea pic.twitter.com/ceYJiGajUZ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 10, 2017

Witnesses on Twitter said passengers are stuck on the top deck of the bus.

Looks like they are still trying to get people off the bus on #lavenderhill!!!! pic.twitter.com/diPhqZXief — Maude Grant (@MaudeCGrant) August 10, 2017

Wandsworth Radio reported that the bus crashed into a kitchen shop.