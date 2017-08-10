FTSE 100 7442.17 -0.75%
Thursday 10 August 2017 9:07am

Bus crashes into building in south London during morning rush hour

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Amazon looking to expand their UK Development Centres
2015 General Election - Crime And Policing
The police have reported casualties as a result of the crash (Source: @BrendanTheP)

A double decker bus has crashed into a building in Battersea this morning, resulting in casualties, the police have reported.

London Ambulance Service said it had treated six people for injuries and remains on the scene.

Meanwhile, London Fire Brigade said two people who were trapped on the top deck had been rescued and brought to safety.

Wandsworth police have advised people to avoid Lavender Hill, where the incident took place, and said surrounding roads have been closed.

Witnesses on Twitter said passengers are stuck on the top deck of the bus.

Wandsworth Radio reported that the bus crashed into a kitchen shop.