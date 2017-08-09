Ross McLean

Liverpool have signalled their determination to retain the services of Philippe Coutinho by rejecting a €100m (£90m) bid for the Brazil playmaker from Barcelona.

It is the second bid Barcelona have made for the 25-year-old, who joined the Reds from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013, and comprised of an initial €85m (£76.8m) plus an additional €15m (£13.5m) in add-ons.

Barcelona are on the lookout for reinforcements having seen Neymar join Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record transfer fee of £200m last week after the six-time French champions enacted a release clause in the Brazilian’s contract.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have boosted their spending power in this summer’s transfer market by signing a £25m shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with Western Union.

The Merseyside giants have become the 10th Premier League side to take advantage of a recent rule change freeing clubs to feature a second brand on their shirt ahead of the forthcoming season.

Liverpool have agreed a five-year deal with the international money transfer company, worth an estimated £5m a season.