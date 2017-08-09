Ross McLean

Former world No1 Jordan Spieth insists he will not feel a burden of expectation as he bids to complete a career grand slam when the US PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday.

Should Spieth win at Quail Hollow this week, the 24-year-old will become the youngest player to win all four Majors, having sealed the third leg of his quest last month with victory at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Success in Charlotte would see Spieth emulate Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, who was just over four months shy of his 25th birthday when he completed his career grand slam at St Andrews in 2000.

“This is a major championship, this is one of the four pivotal weeks of the year that we focus on so there will certainly be pressure, but I’m simply stating there won’t be added expectations or pressure,” said the American.

“I just don’t feel it. It’s not a burning desire to have to be the youngest to do something, and that is the only reason there would be added expectations.”

Spieth will play alongside fellow 2017 Major winners Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka in the first two rounds. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, who won the US PGA in 2012 and 2014, will feature alongside Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.