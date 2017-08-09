Courtney Goldsmith

Kraft Heinz is hoping Oprah Winfrey will add some spice to its food sales as the star announced a new range of packaged foods with the consumer goods giant today.

The former television host's investment in Weight Watchers played a key role in turning the weightloss food brand around, and Kraft's lagging sales could use a similar boost from the icon.

The new range of soups and side dishes, called "O, That's Good!", aim to fall in line with changing consumer tastes by promising to bring a "nutritious twist" to comfort food.

"With Oprah’s partnership, we’re delivering unbeatable taste and quality that is sure to please everyone at the table,” said Nina Barton, senior vice president of marketing, innovation and research and development at Kraft Heinz.

“I love healthy foods and eating from my garden,” said Winfrey. “When Kraft Heinz approached me for a food line, what got my attention is making nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone."

Kraft Heinz has failed to grow sales since the company was formed through a merger in 2015.

Last week the US food giant reported net sales were down 1.7 per cent to $6.7bn (£5.1bn) compared with the previous year.

Winfrey first announced a partnership with Kraft Heinz in January.

