Courtney Goldsmith

Regulatory delays have caused Sky shareholder and hedge fund manager Crispin Odey to reconsider his support of the £11.7bn takeover bid by 21st Century Fox.

Odey, who holds a one per cent stake in Sky as its 15th biggest investor, told Reuters the £10.75-per-share offer for the 61 per cent of the company Fox does not already own undervalues the British broadcaster.

The deal has been under close scrutiny by culture secretary Karen Bradley, who has previously said she was minded to formally refer the deal for a full Competition and Markets Authority probe.

The latest delay was announced yesterday by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which asked Ofcom, the media regulator, for extra advice on the deal.

"The truth is, the longer this goes on the more that I would be quite happy if it failed," Odey told Reuters.

He added Fox was "getting it at what now looks like quite a cheap price", and that the offer was "now starting to look rather mean".

Odey, who initially supported the deal, said his view was changing because he thought Sky's prospects were improving.

Sky's stock closed down 0.83 per cent today at 953.5p, which was its lowest price since news of the deal surfaced in December.

Read more: Culture secretary keeps Murdochs and Fox waiting on Sky takeover decision