Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is targeting up to four signings before the transfer window shuts to boost his side’s Premier League title-winning ambitions.

Spurs, who finished runners-up to champions Chelsea last season, are the only top-flight club yet to spend any money this summer on transfer fees, although Pochettino expects that to change.

“For sure we’re going to spend,” he said. “We’re going to strengthen our squad and sign some players who can help us fight. We need new energy in the team.

“I’m sure that will happen and we’ll add some players before the end of the transfer window. We are working hard to deliver that and ensure that by the end we add a few players – maybe three of four.”

Pochettino, meanwhile, has played down concerns that playing at Wembley this season, while the construction of their new stadium is completed, will derail a title bid. Spurs have won just twice in nine matches at the national stadium.

“It is another challenge to make Wembley our home, but we are very positive about next season,” added Pochettino.

“Sometimes last season it was an easy excuse – because it is Wembley and we cannot play the same as we did at White Hart Lane. Now, everyone knows, we have to go to Wembley and play. No excuses.

“Wembley is fantastic, it could be magic for us.”