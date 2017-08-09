Joe Hall

Watford have broken their club transfer record by spending £18.5m on Burnley striker Andre Gray.

The 26-year-old, who netted nine times in 32 Premier League games last season, has signed a five-year deal to play at Vicarage Road.

Watford have now spent over £50m in this summer’s transfer market, with Gray arriving the day after the club completed an £11m deal for Brazilian forward Richarlison.

New boss Marco Silva has also beefed up his midfield options by spending a combined £21m on former playmaker Tom Cleverley from Everton, Derby’s highly-rated 23-year-old Will Hughes and Chelsea academy graduate Nathaniel Chalobah.

The Hornets’ previous transfer record was the estimated £13m it cost to sign Argentine Roberto Pereyra from Juventus last summer.

Gray, who was playing non-league football for Luton as recently as three years ago, joined Burnley in a £9m deal in 2015.

He went on to score 33 goals in two years at Turf Moor, but rejected the Clarets' offer to extend the length of his contract beyond the end of next season.

Last season he was banned for four games after homophobic messages were discovered on his Twitter account.