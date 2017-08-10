Today's City Moves cover mail, digital and taxis. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

UK Mail

UK Mail has appointed Peter Fuller as chief executive officer. Peter, the former chief operating officer for parcels, will now lead the £500m business acquired by Deutsche Post DHL Group last December. Effective since 1 August, Peter has taken over from Peter Kane, the company’s founder and former chairman, who has been in the role of interim CEO since the acquisition. Fuller will lead UK Mail through the remaining integration process into the European DHL Parcel network and expected business growth phases. Peter joined UK Mail as group operations director in 2016. Prior to joining UK Mail, Peter worked for Parcelforce Worldwide for 19 years, where he was operations director.

Jellyfish

Digital agency Jellyfish has appointed B&Q marketer Steve Warrington as digital strategy director. The appointment follows that of Gawain Owen who joined the agency in the same role earlier this month from Diageo. Steve moves to Jellyfish after four years at B&Q. Most recently, as head of performance media and optimisation, he was responsible for all performance media channels at the home improvement and garden living retailer. A digital marketing and e-commerce expert, he brings with him more than 10 years of brand-side experience to his new post, with previous roles at Ryman, Dreams, Hackett and Wickes. At Jellyfish, he is tasked with providing strategic digital support and consultancy to clients as they continue to transform their business for the digital age. He brings extensive knowledge and experience of implementing the Google tech stack to his new role.

Mytaxi

Mytaxi, Europe’s largest e-hailing app and majority owned by the Daimler Group is pleased to announce Andy Batty as its new UK general manager. Andy joins Mytaxi following the successful integration of Hailo into the mytaxi brand and as the company continues to grow across Europe. He will be tasked with building-out the driver network, attracting new customers and expanding the services that mytaxi offers across the UK market. Andy brings a deep understanding of premium service delivery from his role at luxury hospitality provider Onefinestay, where he served as general manager. Andy’s experience balancing the needs of these stakeholders will help manage Mytaxi’s unique ecosystem of black cab drivers and consumers. His background heading up European operations for Tough Mudder meanwhile will lend a huge amount of experience expanding and delivering operations that will help to ensure Mytaxi’s continued UK growth.

