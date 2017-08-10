Premier League clubs have spent more money in preparation for a new season than ever before, having surpassed the £1bn mark ahead of the new campaign's opening weekend.
Arsenal and Leicester kick-off a new season on Friday night, bringing actual football back to the headlines after a close season dominated by unprecedentedly high transfer fees.
Approximately £1.044bn has been spent by Premier League clubs so far this summer, with much more anticipated to come.
Highest spenders - Manchester City (£217m)
The transfer window may still be open for another three weeks, yet City have already spent more than in any previous summer, accounting for nearly half of the division's total outlay.
Over half of the £217m they've spent has gone towards boosting their defensive options, with a combined £128.5m splashed out on full-backs Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo and another £50m on goalkeeper Ederson.
Lowest spenders - Tottenham Hotspur / Stoke City
Neither Tottenham nor Stoke have felt compelled to spend a penny on transfer fees this summer, but at least Potters boss Mark Hughes has been allowed to add to his squad with loans and free transfers.
Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile has not yet signed a single first team player this summer, despite the club raising £50m from the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.
Average spend - £38.5m
The median average of the Premier League's transfer expenditure currently sits at £31.5m, putting the mid-range of the market somewhere between Southampton and Newcastle.
Total spend - £1bn
Watford's £18.5m capture of Andre Gray from Burnley, pushed total Premier League expenditure over £1bn and within touching distance of last season's record £1.165bn outlay.
Most expensive signing - Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for £75m
Arsenal - £46m
- Sead Kolasinac - Schalke - Free
- Alexandre Lacazette - Lyon - £46m
Bournemouth - £30m
- Jermain Defoe - Sundeland - Free
- Conor Mahoney - Blackburn Rovers - Free
- Asmir Begovic - Chelsea - £10m
- Nathan Ake - Chelsea - £20m
Brighton & Hove Albion - £41m
- Izzy Brown - Chelsea - Loan
- Josh Kerr - Celtic - Free
- Steven Alzate - Leyton Orient - £100,000
- Mathias Norman - FK Bodo/Glimt - £1.3m
- Ales Mateju - Viktoria Plzen - £1.5m
- Pascal Gross - Ingolstadt 04 - £2.6m
- Markus Suttner - Ingolstadt 04 - £3.5m
- Mathew Ryan - Valencia - £5.3m
- Davy Propper - PSV - £12.7m
- Jose Izquierdo - Club Brugge - £13.5m
Burnley - £18m
- Phil Bardsley - Stoke City - £2m
- Charlie Taylor - Leeds - £5m
- Jonathan Walters - Stoke City - £3m
- Jack Cork - Swansea - £8m
Chelsea - £127m
- Willy Caballero - Manchester City - Free
- Ethan Ampadu - Exeter City - Free
- Antonio Rudiger - Roma - £29m
- Tiemoue Bakayoko - Monaco - £39.7m
- Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid - £58m
Crystal Palace - £8m
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Chelsea - Loan
- Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Manchester United - Loan
- Jairo Riedewald - Ajax - £7.9m
Everton - £90m
- Lewis Gibson - Newcastle United - Free
- Cuco Martina - Southampton - Free
- Wayne Rooney - Manchester United - Free
- Boris Mathis - Metz - Free
- Nathangelo Markelo - Volendam
- Anton Donkor - Wolfsburg - Loan
- Josh Bowley - QPR - £425,000
- Sandro Ramirez - Malaga - £5.2m
- Henry Onyekuru - Eupen - £7m
- Davy Klaasen - Ajax - £23.7m
- Michael Keane - Burnley - £25m
- Jordan Pickford - Sunderland - £25m
Huddersfield - £38m
- Kasey Palmer - Chelsea - Loan
- Jonas Lossl - Mainz 05 - Loan
- Danny Williams - Reading - Free
- Mathias Jorgensen - Copenhagen - £2m
- Laurent Depoitre - Porto - £3.5m
- Scott Malone - Fulham - £3.5m
- Tom Ince - Derby - £7.5m
- Aaron Mooy - Manchester City - £8m
- Steve Mounie - Montpellier - £11.5m
Leicester City - £57m
- Sam Hughes - Chester City - £250,000
- George Thomas - Coventry City - £450,000
- Eldin Jakupovic - Hull City - £2m
- Vicente Iborra - Sevilla - £12.3m
- Harry Maguire - Hull City - £17m
- Kelechi Iheanacho - Manchester City - £25m
Liverpool - £43m
- Dominic Solanke - Chelsea - Free
- Andrew Robertson - Hull City - £8m
- Mohamed Salah - Roma - £35m
Manchester City - £217m
- Douglas Luiz - Vasco De Gama - £10m
- Ederson - Benfica - £35m
- Danilo - Real Madrid - £26.5m
- Kyle Walker - Tottenham Hotspur - £50m
- Bernado Silva - Monaco - £43m
- Benjamin Mendy - Monaco - £52m
Manchester United - £146m
- Victor Lindelof - Benfica - £31m
- Nemanja Matic - Chelsea - £40m
- Romelu Lukaku - Everton - £75m
Newcastle United - £31m
- Mikel Merino - Borussia Dortmund - Loan
- Stefan O'Connor - Arsenal - Free
- Josef Yarney - Everton - Free
- Javier Manquillo - Atletico Madrid - £4.5m
- Christian Atsu - Chelsea - £6m
- Florian Lejeune - Eibar - £8.7m
- Jacob Murphy - Norwich - £12m
Southampton - £24m
-
Jan Bednarek - Lech Poznan - £5.7m
-
Mario Lemina - Juventus - £18m
Stoke City - £0
- Kurt Zouma - Chelsea - Loan
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Schalke - Free
- Darren Fletcher - West Bromwich Albion - Free
- Josh Tymon - Hull City - Free
- Tre Pemberton - Blackburn Rovers - Free
Swansea City - £12m
- Tammy Abraham - Chelsea - Loan
- Erwin Mulder - SC Heerenveen - Free
- Marc Walsh - Finn Harps - Free
- Cian Harries - Coventry City - £500,000
- Roque Mesa - Las Palmas - £11m
Tottenham - £0
Watford - £50.5m
- Kiko Femenia - Alaves - Free
- Daniel Bachmann - Stoke City - Free
- Nathaniel Chalobah - Chelsea - £5m
- Tom Cleverley - Everton - £8m
- Will Hughes - Derby County - £8m
- Richarlison - Fluminense - £11m
- Andre Gray - Watford - £18.5m
West Bromwich Albion - £20m
- Ahmed Hegazy - Al Ahly - Loan
- Ben Pierce - Everton - Free
- Yuning Zhang - Vitesse Arnhem - £7.9m
- Jay Rodriguez - Southampton - £12m
West Ham United - £39m
- Joe Hart - Manchester City - Loan
- Pablo Zabaleta - Manchester City - Free
- Sead Haksabanovic - Halmstad - £3m
- Javier Hernandez - Bayer Leverkusen - £16m
- Marko Arnautovic - Stoke City - £20m