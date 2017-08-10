Joe Hall

Premier League clubs have spent more money in preparation for a new season than ever before, having surpassed the £1bn mark ahead of the new campaign's opening weekend.

Arsenal and Leicester kick-off a new season on Friday night, bringing actual football back to the headlines after a close season dominated by unprecedentedly high transfer fees.

Approximately £1.044bn has been spent by Premier League clubs so far this summer, with much more anticipated to come.

Highest spenders - Manchester City (£217m)

The transfer window may still be open for another three weeks, yet City have already spent more than in any previous summer, accounting for nearly half of the division's total outlay.

Over half of the £217m they've spent has gone towards boosting their defensive options, with a combined £128.5m splashed out on full-backs Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo and another £50m on goalkeeper Ederson.

Lowest spenders - Tottenham Hotspur / Stoke City

Neither Tottenham nor Stoke have felt compelled to spend a penny on transfer fees this summer, but at least Potters boss Mark Hughes has been allowed to add to his squad with loans and free transfers.

Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile has not yet signed a single first team player this summer, despite the club raising £50m from the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Average spend - £38.5m

The median average of the Premier League's transfer expenditure currently sits at £31.5m, putting the mid-range of the market somewhere between Southampton and Newcastle.

Total spend - £1bn

Watford's £18.5m capture of Andre Gray from Burnley, pushed total Premier League expenditure over £1bn and within touching distance of last season's record £1.165bn outlay.

Most expensive signing - Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for £75m

Arsenal - £46m

Sead Kolasinac - Schalke - Free

Alexandre Lacazette - Lyon - £46m

Bournemouth - £30m

Jermain Defoe - Sundeland - Free

Conor Mahoney - Blackburn Rovers - Free

Asmir Begovic - Chelsea - £10m

Nathan Ake - Chelsea - £20m

Brighton & Hove Albion - £41m

Izzy Brown - Chelsea - Loan

Josh Kerr - Celtic - Free

Steven Alzate - Leyton Orient - £100,000

Mathias Norman - FK Bodo/Glimt - £1.3m

Ales Mateju - Viktoria Plzen - £1.5m

Pascal Gross - Ingolstadt 04 - £2.6m

Markus Suttner - Ingolstadt 04 - £3.5m

Mathew Ryan - Valencia - £5.3m

Davy Propper - PSV - £12.7m

Jose Izquierdo - Club Brugge - £13.5m

Burnley - £18m

Phil Bardsley - Stoke City - £2m

Charlie Taylor - Leeds - £5m

Jonathan Walters - Stoke City - £3m

Jack Cork - Swansea - £8m

Chelsea - £127m

​Willy Caballero - Manchester City - Free

Ethan Ampadu - Exeter City - Free

Antonio Rudiger - Roma - £29m

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Monaco - £39.7m

Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid - £58m

Crystal Palace - £8m

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Chelsea - Loan

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Manchester United - Loan

Jairo Riedewald - Ajax - £7.9m

Everton - £90m

Lewis Gibson - Newcastle United - Free

Cuco Martina - Southampton - Free

Wayne Rooney - Manchester United - Free

Boris Mathis - Metz - Free

Nathangelo Markelo - Volendam

Anton Donkor - Wolfsburg - Loan

Josh Bowley - QPR - £425,000

Sandro Ramirez - Malaga - £5.2m

Henry Onyekuru - Eupen - £7m

Davy Klaasen - Ajax - £23.7m

Michael Keane - Burnley - £25m

Jordan Pickford - Sunderland - £25m

Huddersfield - £38m

Kasey Palmer - Chelsea - Loan

Jonas Lossl - Mainz 05 - Loan

Danny Williams - Reading - Free

Mathias Jorgensen - Copenhagen - £2m

Laurent Depoitre - Porto - £3.5m

Scott Malone - Fulham - £3.5m

Tom Ince - Derby - £7.5m

Aaron Mooy - Manchester City - £8m

Steve Mounie - Montpellier - £11.5m

Leicester City - £57m

Sam Hughes - Chester City - £250,000

George Thomas - Coventry City - £450,000

Eldin Jakupovic - Hull City - £2m

Vicente Iborra - Sevilla - £12.3m

Harry Maguire - Hull City - £17m

Kelechi Iheanacho - Manchester City - £25m

Liverpool - £43m

Dominic Solanke - Chelsea - Free

Andrew Robertson - Hull City - £8m

Mohamed Salah - Roma - £35m

Manchester City - £217m

​Douglas Luiz - Vasco De Gama - £10m

Ederson - Benfica - £35m

Danilo - Real Madrid - £26.5m

Kyle Walker - Tottenham Hotspur - £50m

Bernado Silva - Monaco - £43m

Benjamin Mendy - Monaco - £52m

Manchester United - £146m

Victor Lindelof - Benfica - £31m

Nemanja Matic - Chelsea - £40m

Romelu Lukaku - Everton - £75m

Newcastle United - £31m

Mikel Merino - Borussia Dortmund - Loan

Stefan O'Connor - Arsenal - Free

Josef Yarney - Everton - Free

Javier Manquillo - Atletico Madrid - £4.5m

Christian Atsu - Chelsea - £6m

Florian Lejeune - Eibar - £8.7m

Jacob Murphy - Norwich - £12m

Southampton - £24m

Jan Bednarek - Lech Poznan - £5.7m

Mario Lemina - Juventus - £18m

Stoke City - £0

Kurt Zouma - Chelsea - Loan

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Schalke - Free

Darren Fletcher - West Bromwich Albion - Free

Josh Tymon - Hull City - Free

Tre Pemberton - Blackburn Rovers - Free

Swansea City - £12m

Tammy Abraham - Chelsea - Loan

Erwin Mulder - SC Heerenveen - Free

Marc Walsh - Finn Harps - Free

Cian Harries - Coventry City - £500,000

Roque Mesa - Las Palmas - £11m

Tottenham - £0

Watford - £50.5m

Kiko Femenia - Alaves - Free

Daniel Bachmann - Stoke City - Free

Nathaniel Chalobah - Chelsea - £5m

Tom Cleverley - Everton - £8m

Will Hughes - Derby County - £8m

Richarlison - Fluminense - £11m

Andre Gray - Watford - £18.5m

West Bromwich Albion - £20m

Ahmed Hegazy - Al Ahly - Loan

Ben Pierce - Everton - Free

Yuning Zhang - Vitesse Arnhem - £7.9m

Jay Rodriguez - Southampton - £12m

West Ham United - £39m