World's top 20 Private Charity Donors 2016
|Rank Organisation (country)
|Founded
|£2015
|% change*
1
|Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (USA)
|2000
|£3.6bn
|61%
2
|Wellcome Trust (UK)
|1936
|£606m
|9%
3
|Novamedia / Postcode Lotteries (Netherlands)
|1989
|£446m
|6%
4
|National Philanthropic Trust (USA)
|1996
|£423m
|38%
5
|Lilly Endowment (USA)
|1937
|£364m
|59%
6
|Ford Foundation (USA)
|1936
|£351m
|4%
7
|Hong Kong Jockey Club (China)
|1884
|£329m
|1%
8
|La Caixa Foundation (Spain)
|1990
|£323m
|2%
9
|Sillicon Valley Community Foundation (USA)
|2007
|£314m
|1%
10
|The Atlantic Philanthropies (USA)
|1982
|£262m
|42%
11
|William and Flora Hewlett Foundation (USA)
|1967
|£262m
|11%
12
|The Walton Family Foundation (USA)
|1987
|£245m
|-/-1%
13
|Church Commissioners (UK)
|1948
|£219m
|1%
14
|The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (USA)
|1972
|£208m
|-/-12%
15
|John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation (USA)
|1970
|£205m
|37%
16
|Helmsley Trust (USA)
|2008
|£198m
|25%
17
|Andrew W. Mellon Foundation (USA)
|1969
|£183m
|17%
18
|Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation (USA)
|2000
|£181m
|26%
19
|Greater Kansas City Community Foundation (USA)
|1978
|£181m
|5%
20
|David and Lucile Packard Foundation (USA)
|1964
|£176m
|5%
*increase or decrease in grants funded compared to 2014, in original currency