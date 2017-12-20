FTSE 100 7498.06 -0.59%
Wednesday 20 December 2017 8:00am

City A.M.'s World Charity Index 2016 - world's top 20 private charity donors

 
Jeroen Gerlag
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Is artificial intelligence the future of finance?
World's top 20 by country of origin (Source: Center for Philanthropic Studies of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam)

World's top 20 Private Charity Donors 2016

Rank Organisation (country)Founded£2015% change*
1
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (USA)2000£3.6bn61%
2
Wellcome Trust (UK)1936£606m9%
3
Novamedia / Postcode Lotteries (Netherlands)1989£446m6%
4
National Philanthropic Trust (USA)1996£423m38%
5
Lilly Endowment (USA)1937£364m59%
6
Ford Foundation (USA)1936£351m4%
7
Hong Kong Jockey Club (China)1884£329m1%
8
La Caixa Foundation (Spain)1990£323m2%
9
Sillicon Valley Community Foundation (USA)2007£314m1%
10
The Atlantic Philanthropies (USA)1982£262m42%
11
William and Flora Hewlett Foundation (USA)1967£262m11%
12
The Walton Family Foundation (USA)1987£245m-/-1%
13
Church Commissioners (UK)1948£219m1%
14
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (USA)1972£208m-/-12%
15
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation (USA)1970£205m37%
16
Helmsley Trust (USA)2008£198m25%
17
Andrew W. Mellon Foundation (USA)1969£183m17%
18
Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation (USA)2000£181m26%
19
Greater Kansas City Community Foundation (USA)1978£181m5%
20
David and Lucile Packard Foundation (USA)1964£176m5%

*increase or decrease in grants funded compared to 2014, in original currency

Tags

Related articles

City A.M.'s World Charity Index 2015 - the list of top givers
Chris Parmenter
Chris Parmenter | Staff

Who's made the World Charity Index 2014?
Chris Parmenter
Chris Parmenter | Staff