English wine has bubbled up recently, marking another period of record turnover this year, but new figures show that the trend has yet to reach far beyond London and the South East.

Online wine retailer Naked Wines, which is owned by Majestic, has found that Londoners and Home Counties residents are ten times more likely to drink UK-grown wines than the rest of the country.

A bubble of English wine enthusiasts in London and the South East account for more than half of English wine sales made through Naked.

The enthusiasm of Londoners for the home-grown grape has helped push up sales of English wine by 16 per cent on the platform during the year to July.

“As a crowd-funded wine business, we invest where our customers tell us to, so it’s fantastic to see English fizz now bubbling over as one of their favourites," Eamon FitGerald, MD of Naked Wines UK said.

"People are voting with their taste buds, backing British businesses and winemakers pursuing their dreams. This has given us the confidence to commit £1m of investment into English wine. We’re very proud to be backing Britain.”

English wine also had its first outing at the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Great British Beer Festival this week.

The beer festival, which has been running since 1977, included selected English wines for the first time ever in recognition of its growing success.

