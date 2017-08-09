Joe Hall

Liverpool have boosted their spending power in this summer's transfer market after signing a £25m shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with Western Union.

The Merseyside giants have become the 10th Premier League side to take advantage of a recent rule change freeing clubs to feature a second brand on their shirt ahead of the forthcoming season.

Liverpool have agreed a five-year deal with the international money transfer company, worth an estimated £5m a season, that will see the Western Union logo brandished on the left sleeve of players' shirts.

The deal helps Liverpool catch up with their rivals' commercial revenue, after recent financial results revealed it to be behind the commercial income of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Liverpool's estimated £30m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered also lags behind their contemporaries.

"When the Premier League announced that we were able to look for a sleeve sponsor on our jerseys we were excited on a number of levels," said Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore.

"Obviously [it provides ] the ability to drive more resources to help Jurgen [Klopp] and his team live up to our on-pitch ambitions, to make sure that we have the resources necessary to compete at the highest level here - particularly in a year when we're ready to go in the Champions League."

Manchester City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace have all agreed shirt sponsorship deals, while Manchester United have reportedly been in talks with dating app Tinder.

Shirt sponsorship deals are generally valued within the industry at around 20 per cent of a main shirt sponsor's value.

"We were there at the very beginning in that the first shirt sponsor in football was with Liverpool and Hitachi back in 1979," said Liverpool commercial director Olly Hale.

"So we've always tried to be on the front foot and pioneering with commercial partnerships.

"Our partners, wherever they are in the world are able to help us communicate with fans and to deliver that level of engagement and support for the football club.

"And they provide us with a critical stream of income that enables us to be competitive and enables us to be able to give Jurgen [Klopp] and the football team the resources to be successful moving forward."