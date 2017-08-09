Caitlin Morrison

Travel disruption has hit London this morning, with flooding causing one station to close and delays on the the Northern line.

Victoria line Tube services and Great Northern trains are not stopping at Highbury & Islington station due to flooding in the ticket hall.

Highbury and Islingtion station - Victoria line and Great Northern train services are not stopping due to flooding in the ticket hall. — Victoria line (@victorialine) August 9, 2017

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers whose journeys have been disrupted this morning. Highbury & Islington station is currently closed due to flooding, caused by heavy rain. We’re working to clear the water as quickly as possible so that services can return to normal. Passengers are advised to check the TfL website and our social media feeds for the latest information.”

Meanwhile, there are delays on the Northern line due to an earlier signal failure at Kennington.